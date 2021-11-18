Tom Holland isn't sure he will be playing Spider-Man for much longer

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has spoken candidly about his on-screen future as the wallcrawler in a new interview with GQ.

"Maybe it is time for me to move on," Holland said, while also adding that a film featuring Miles Morales – a character who has only grown in popularity since his lead appearance in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – should be next.

"Maybe what’s best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film. I have to take Peter Parker into account as well, because he is an important part of my life. If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong," Holland, who is 25, opined.

For her part, producer Amy Pascal has no plans to let Tom Holland’s Spidey swing off into the sunset just yet.

"I’ve talked to him about doing, like, 100 more," Pascal said. "I’m never going to make Spider-Man movies without him. Are you kidding me?"

Before Tom Holland’s departure (or 100-movie contract, for that matter), his character is going to have to deal with the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home – and any potential fallout.

The new trailer has already showcased multiple villains for the webhead to fight, including Green Goblin, Electro, and Sandman. So far, he’s lacking any Spidey-shaped backup: Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire have long been rumored to be making an appearance, and their absence from the trailers so far has left some fans shocked.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to swing into theaters on December 15 in the UK and December 17 in the US.

For more on No Way Home, check out our complete trailer breakdown.