Eminem and Peter Parker have a rap battle on Amazing Spider-Man variant cover

Hip-hop superstar and recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Eminem is coming back to Marvel Comics for an Amazing Spider-Man variant cover which pits Eminem against Spider-Man himself in an image that pays homage to the climactic rap battle scene of Eminem's 2002 biopic film 8 Mile.

"HONORED to be on the official variant of The Amazing Spider-Man (2022)," tweets the official Eminem Twitter account (opens in new tab), along with an announcement that the variant will go on sale November 22 through Eminem's website.

Although the variant is new, the cover appears to be for Amazing Spider-Man #1 (Legacy #895) which was released in April. Judging by the signatures on the art, it was illustrated by Salvador Larroca and Edgar Delgado.

Amazing Spider-Man Eminem variant cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Eminem is, oddly enough, no stranger to Marvel Comics.

Way back in 2009, he co-starred alongside Frank Castle in Eminem/Punisher #1, in which Punisher teams up with Eminem to take on terrorists who interrupt one of his concerts. That comic was also drawn by Salvador Larroca. Additionally, Eminem provided theme songs for Sony's 2018 Venom film and its 2021 sequel Let There Be Carnage.

Eminem will be the second hip hop legend to appear on a Marvel Comics cover this month. Christopher "Notorious B.I.G." Wallace appeared on a variant cover to Deadpool #1, created in association with hustl. who announced other upcoming but unnamed hip hop-themed Marvel Comics variant covers.

Newsarama cannot confirm if the Eminem cover is part of that series.

Stay up to date on all the new Spider-Man comics Marvel has planned for release in 2022 and 2023.