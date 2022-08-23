Spider-Man: Blue will be reprinted in a gallery-edition hardcover next summer

Marvel Comics has announced an oversized, gallery-edition hardcover of Jeph Loeb and the late Tim Sale's Spider-Man: Blue, making it the first in the team's 'Color Series' to be reprinted in this format. Slated for summer 2023, the collection will hit shelves 20 years after the original series concluded.

Spider-Man: Blue, written by Loeb, illustrated by Sale, colored by Steve Buccellato, and lettered by Richard Starkings and Wes Abbott, tells the story of how Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy fell in love. Peter himself narrates the five-part story as he visits the Brooklyn Bridge, where he failed to save Gwen from the Green Goblin in 1973's The Amazing Spider-Man #121-122, 'The Night Gwen Stacy Died.'

Blue is one of several stories created by Loeb and Sale to explore important figures in the lives of Marvel's greatest heroes, including Captain America, the Hulk, and Daredevil, among others.

"Tim Sale is no longer with us. But the legacy of his incredible talent will always be celebrated," Loeb says in the Gallery Edition announcement.

Jeph Loeb & Tim Sale: Spider-Man Gallery Edition HC (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"I'm so touched and proud that Marvel has chosen Spider-Man: Blue as the first of our ‘Color Series' in a gorgeous new oversized edition. It is a story about love and grief, something we all are experiencing without Tim. Please join us for this extraordinary collection of some of his finest work."

The Jeph Loeb & Tim Sale: Spider-Man Gallery Edition Hardcover will be available in July 2023, with two covers – the one shown here and a Direct Market-exclusive variant to be revealed at a later date.

