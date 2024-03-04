New Netflix sci-fi is creeping up the charts, but it's really dividing critics and viewers

New Netflix sci-fi Spaceman is creeping up the streamer's chart, despite the movie getting mixed reviews from critics.

At time of writing, the Adam Sandler-led flick has a pretty disappointing 51% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with some describing it as "slow", "self-seriously somber", and "on the wrong side of the line between cerebral and silly". Yet that doesn't seem to be putting off subscribers, who have tuned in in their droves over the weekend, off, resulting in the title bagging the #2 slot on Netflix's worldwide Top 10. (Code 8 Part II is currently #1).

Also starring Carey Mulligan, Kunal Nayyar, Isabella Rossellini, and Paul Dano, Spaceman adapts Jaroslav Kalfař's 2017 novel, as it catches up to Czech astronaut Jakub Procházka (Sandler), six months into a solitary research mission. Desperate to reunite with his wife, Lenka, and work things out – Jakub headed out to space when Lenka was pregnant –he enlists the help of the ancient, mysterious creature he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Johan Renck directs.

"Really enjoyed #Spaceman on Netflix. Never been interested in Adam Sandler's dumb comedy movies but he's surprisingly good here in a serious role," wrote one enthusiastic viewer on Twitter. "A strange, poignant and imaginative film that went in very unexpected directions."

"Spaceman on Netflix: Gives me 2001 Space Odyssey vibes, but with a gaint Space Spider Jesus... I enjoyed it, but I like that weird shit," said another, while a third said: "How come no one is [talking] about this? I vibes soo hard with every moment, every emotion, every scene of this. Such an amazing movie. So close to heart."

Check out a few more positive reactions below...

Go watch Spaceman on Netflix. Wow! 🥹👨‍🚀🚀🕷️💜For those who have seen it, how did you like it!?

Just finished Spaceman the brand new movie on #Netflix. Excellent film I'm blown away by Adam Sandler's performance. This is a sensational story of loneliness, the human condition, friendship, and love. Highly recommended! 2 big 👍👍 #Spaceman #Movies #WATCH #MovieReview

spaceman on netflix with adam sandler is a spectacular movie cried halfway through the movie and i'm like haha sick it's the end IT WAS NOT i also cried at the end

#Spaceman on Netflix. 💜Too many people have gotten themselves into fucked up situations and they blame everyone else instead of taking accountability. It's gotten really old. Solid film that's unique, DEEP & doesn't involve spandex & endless sequels with mass marketing.

Spaceman is streaming on Netflix now.