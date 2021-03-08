Space Jam 2 will include an unlikely crossover between Lola Bunny and Wonder Woman's Amazons

Space Jam 2 is aiming for nothing but net. And the kitchen sink. The sequel to the 1996 cult classic (starring Michael Jordan shooting hoops alongside iconic characters drawn from Warner Bros.' past) is upping the crossover ante even more this time. That even includes a returning Lola Bunny – who will share scenes with some DC characters.

Despite slam dunking on the Monstars a quarter of a decade prior, though, Lola Bunny seemingly isn’t intending to play ball by the time we meet her again in Space Jam 2.

"We wanted to meet her with the Amazons, trying to find greener pastures for herself," explained director Malcolm D. Lee in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. The Amazons, for the unaware, refers to the warrior women on Themyscira which counts Diana Prince (Wonder Woman) among its members.

Touching on Lola Bunny's redesign, which has divided some fans, Lee said, "We reworked a lot of things, not only her look, like making sure she had an appropriate length on her shorts and was feminine without being objectified, but gave her a real voice. For us, it was, let's ground her athletic prowess, her leadership skills, and make her as full a character as the others."

Lee also hinted that more figures from the storied on-screen history of Warner Bros. will also appear. Mad Max, Casablanca, and The Matrix were all namechecked, perhaps hinting at the scope and scale of the hybrid CGI animation/live-action feature.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is heading to theaters and HBO Max simultaneously on July 16. For more on what 2021 has to offer, check out our movie release dates guide.