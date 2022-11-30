Jake Gyllenhaal's boxing movie Southpaw storms the Netflix top 10

The Jake Gyllenhaal starring movie Southpaw has stormed up the Netflix top 10 just days after it hit the streamer. The film, which was released in 2015, is directed by Antoine Fuqua. Forest Whitaker, Rachel McAdams, and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson co-star. The film is a boxing movie that follows Gyllenhaal's Billy, a Light Heavyweight champion. A tragedy derails his life, but Billy is determined to continue fighting and salvage his career.

Southpaw landed on Netflix on November 24, but is currently sitting comfortably at number six on the streamer's daily US top 10 (H/T ComicBook.com (opens in new tab)). It's topped by Where the Crawdads Sing (which is causing a stir with its surprising ending), Slumberland, The Swimmers (a film viewers are saying could be the best of 2022), Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich, and The Noel Diary. The Lost Patient, Lesson Plan, The Bad Guys, and Christmas on Mistletoe Farm make up the rest of the US top 10.

Over on the TV side of things, Wednesday, 1899, and Dead to Me fill up the top three spots – with the streamer saying Wednesday landed the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language show, breaking Stranger Things season 4 part 1's record. Manifest and The Crown can also be found in the top 10, while documentary Pepsi, Where's My Jet? – which has a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score – is in the tenth spot. The rest of the list is made up of Love Island, Arelys Henao: Canto para no llorar, Blood & Water, and Our Universe (per Flix Patrol (opens in new tab)).

You can fill out your watchlist with our roundup of the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies streaming now.