Sony unveiling 7 new games for PS5 and PS4 today

Sony is unveiling seven new indie games for PS5 and PS4 as part of its latest PlayStation Blog spotlight.

PlayStation Indies head and former Sony Interactive Entertainment president Shuhei Yoshida announced the lineup this morning. "Work with a friend to solve complex puzzles, make your own path in a surreal adventure, and experiment with sounds and colors in unexpected ways," he says. "The games in today’s announcements bring such a variety of aesthetics and gameplay, I’m confident that everyone will find something to capture their imagination."

The announcements are underway at the time of writing and will continue every half hour until 10:30am PT /1:30pm ET / 5:30pm GMT. Here are all the games we've seen so far.

Operation: Tango - coming PS5 and PS4 this spring

An asymmetric co-op game of espionage and puzzle-solving, Operation: Tango challenges you and a buddy to share information and guide each other through heist-style infiltrations. One of you will play as the agent in the real world while the other watches over the virtual world as a hacker, and the focus is on how the two interact. It sounds a bit like Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons meets Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes. Developer Clever Plays Studio says you have to rely " solely on verbal communication to relay what you are seeing to your partner," so expect a lot of frantic chatter as you plan out your next moves.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale - coming to PS5 and PS4 this spring

Chicory: A Colorful Tale keeps the puzzle-solving going but takes it in a totally different, profoundly zen direction. Beyond solving puzzles with the power of color, Chicory is also a game about decorating the world as you see fit, using a mixture of paint, plants, and collectibles to make your ideal space and bring life back to the greyscale landscape. "Some players come for the adventure, and love discovering new places and solving tough puzzles," writes director Greg Lobanov of developer Finji. "Other players soak into the cozy, laid-back world and take their time painting things without worrying too much about what their next task is." We're getting some comfy arts and crafts vibes from this one, and the art style is just lovely.

Nour - coming to PS5 this summer

As weird as it is, Nour is surprisingly easy to sum up: it's a food rhythm game with delicious sound and playful visuals. This interactive food sim has been kicking around for a few years, and now developer Terrifying Jellyfish is ready to serve it up. The order is simple: play with your food to mess with the beat. "The music heats up, cools down, rises, mixes, and melts," explains audio emotion engineer Maximillian C Mueller. "What you hear is a unique combination of ingredients cooked per ever-changing specifications set by the way you play; no two play-throughs will sound the same. Wreak havoc, show restraint, and so too will the audio." Nour also has some cool DualSense features, letting you blow or sing into the mic to add yet more flavor to the chaos on screen.

Where the Heart Leads - coming to PS5 and PS4 July 13

While searching for his lost family dog, protagonist Whit Anderson somehow slips through time. Bombarded by visions of the past, present, and future, Whit reflects on his role in it all and finds himself entangled in seemingly endless choices. So begins Where the Heart Leads, a trippy adventure game that puts you in the middle of countless branching stories and tells you to craft your own. "With thousands of choices and dozens of endings, the story is very much yours to write," says Todd Keller of developer Armature Studio. "Along the way, maybe we can learn something about each other."