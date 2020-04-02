Sony's currently unveiling 5 PS4 games over the next couple of hours

Surprise! Sony is taking to the PlayStation blog to reveal PS4 games coming to the console this year. The announcement for this came out of the blue, we only had a whole 15 minutes to prepare for it, but I have to admit, the games do look pretty cool so far. Here's everything we've seen.

Boundary

Boundary is a competitive first-person shooter set in space. Not a far-off planet or anything, but like the actual nothingness of space. You're adrift on what looks like a satellite, surrounded by the perilous void of the infinite. And you have guns!

You've also got multiple playable "Astroperators" to choose from, each with their own special abilities which can be further customized through dedicated loadouts. For example, one Astroperator, Lucas, can choose between Assault and Sniper roles. As an Assault fighter, Lucas can use an adrenaline shot to temporarily boost his senses, and as a Sniper, he can deploy a mobile platform that gives him stable footing to line up shots.

It does feel a bit strange to see people in straight-up astronaut suits light each other up on the hull of a satellite, but whatever, I'm down. I mean, it has a grappling hook, of course I'm down.

Boundary is fundamentally a zero-gravity shooter with some truly epic set-dressing, and its core idea - "If man engaged in conflict in outer space, what would it look like?" - is pretty original.

Boundary will launch on PS4 and PC later this year.

This is the first of five PS4 game reveals coming this morning, and we're watching them like a hawk, so check back soon for more games and other details.

Going Under

Next up is a roguelite game called Going Under, which sees you use exploring the offices of abandoned tech startups and using the junk you find around them as weapons. It sounds hilarious and it's vibrant art style makes it look like it'll be an absolute blast.

The story focuses on Jackie, whose (unpaid) marketing internship quickly turns into heading down into the basement to fight off monsters. Yeah, I'm really into this. Going Under is being developed by Aggro Crab Games and will be launching this September.