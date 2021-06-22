Sony is accelerating the supply of PS5 units and predicts to sell over 22.6m units per year

The PS5 is on track to be Sony's strongest-performing console.

Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida has said that the company is to accelerate the supply of PS5 units in the next fiscal year, and is predicting sales of more than 22.6 million units per year. This would see the PS5 console sales reach the largest ever total in the history of PlayStation. This statement came from a Sony Group shareholder meeting (via ResetERA).

Sony's record currently lies with the original PlayStation console that managed a peak annual sales count of around 22.6 million units. The new shareholders meeting reaffirms the president of Sony Interactive Entertainment Jim Ryan's statement in an Investor Relations meeting last month where it was said the company would "make sure FY2022 will be the highest year" for console sales.

According to a report from Finbold earlier this month, 8.6 million units have been sold worldwide. Sony aimed to ship 10 million units in 2020, and earlier this year it was officially revealed that the company shipped 4.5 million units in 2020 and has reportedly become the fastest-selling console in US history.

While Sony may be targeting a strong generation, the company has confirmed that it expects shortages of the PS5 to continue until 2022. Since both the PS5 and Xbox Series X went on sale, many units were picked up by scalper groups, with over 60,000 consoles being resold in November 2020 alone. The problem persisted and UK politicians aimed to take action.

