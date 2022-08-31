Sons of the Forest gets "one last" delay to February 2023

Developer Endnight Games has announced that Sons of the Forest, the sequel to its cult survival game, has been delayed to February 23, 2023.

"Due to the scope of our new game Sons of the Forest, it has been hard to pinpoint an exact release date, and today we have to delay one last time," the devs say in a tweet (opens in new tab). "Giving us time to complete the polish we feel is needed, we will release February 23, 2023, priced at $29.99 USD." The game was previously scheduled to launch on an unspecified date in October.

This isn't the first delay Sons of the Forest has suffered. Prior to the October release window, it had been scheduled to launch in May 2022. The game was originally announced back in 2019, so fans have already had a long road to release.

Like the original Forest, the sequel is a horror survival game (not to be confused with a survival horror game) where you're trapped on an island filled with mutant cannibals. You've got to keep yourself fed and warm while fighting off the monsters, and you can do that either solo or with some friends in co-op.

The Forest is one of Steam's most venerable hit survival games. It constantly has thousands of players, and regularly sees surges of interest that bring it among the platform's top-performing hits. With hundreds of thousands of reviews, it's maintained an 'overwhelmingly positive' rating among users, too.

