Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is about to start filming – without any actors

The ongoing actors' strike has ground much of Hollywood to a halt – but some studios are carrying on with production regardless. This is possible for movies and shows filming outside of the US, especially if a project's cast isn't American and members of SAG-AFTRA, the union currently on strike.

However, a lack of actors isn't even enough to stop some movies. According to Screen Daily , Paramount is getting ready to shoot Sonic the Hedgehog 3 from September in the UK – but only scenes "not involving actors".

The Sonic movies have a mixture of live-action cast members and voice actors, with Ben Schwartz voicing the titular blue hedgehog, Idris Elba as Knuckles, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails. On the live-action side, Jim Carrey is the antagonistic Dr. Robotnik and James Marsden plays Tom, the deputy sheriff and a father figure to Sonic. SAG-AFTRA's industrial action also includes voice acting, so it'll be a very quiet set both in front of and behind the cameras on Sonic 3.

SAG-AFTRA has been on strike since July 2023 because of disputes surrounding pay, working conditions, and studios' unauthorized use of AI to replicate actors' images without compensation. Negotiations are currently at a standstill between the union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the major Hollywood studios.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is currently scheduled to hit the big screen on December 20, 2024. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of the most highly anticipated upcoming movies on the way in 2023 and beyond.