"Something new" is coming from the Titanfall series director

Titanfall series director Steve Fukuda is leading a team at Respawn in early development on "something new."

There is, however, no new Titanfall game in the works, though the studio would love to return to the series at some point, as Respawn boss Vince Zampella tells Axios (opens in new tab). For now, Titanfall and Titanfall 2 director Steve Fukuda is leading a "very small," "skunkworks" team on a new project at Respawn. Zampella says "the mission is to find the fun in something new."

It's a very small quote, but one that makes excited speculation very easy. "Something new" certainly implies that this will be a new IP. The rest of the quote suggests that Respawn is currently prototyping to test out new gameplay ideas to build a whole new project around. The resulting game could be a new IP, though it's possible the team will hit upon something that makes sense as part of something familiar.

Fukuda served for years in design roles at Infinity Ward, and was credited as a design lead on Call of Duty 2, Modern Warfare, and Modern Warfare 2. He left the studio along with many other veteran developers when Respawn was founded, and since served as game director on both Titanfall games.

We already know that Respawn has two more Star Wars games in development following the launch of Jedi: Survivor, though that's pretty much all we know about what's happening at the studio - aside from continued Apex Legends updates, of course.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor reviews have been filled with praise for the game itself, but the community's not happy with the game's lackluster performance, especially on PC.