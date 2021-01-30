Someone is building Super Nintendo World in Minecraft while we wait for the real thing

Most of us won't be able to visit Super Nintendo World in real-life for quite some time, but fortunately there's a 1:1 Minecraft replica in the works from Planet Minecraft member Dippy22.

As spotted by Nintendo Life, the Super Nintendo World Minecraft version isn't done yet, but Dippy22 says the servers should be open for previews shortly. For now, check out these images of the impressive Minecraft build compared to the real thing - excusing the necessary blockiness, it's pretty darn accurate.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Dippy22) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Dippy22) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Dippy22) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Nintendo)

According to Dippy22's progress tracker, Super Nintendo World in Minecraft is only about 5% complete so far, so it could be a while before we can joyfully frolic around the whole thing. Dippy says they made a fan adaptation of the park based on some early concept art last year, but now that we've seen plenty of pictures and a 15-minute tour of Super Nintendo World, it's easier to make a more accurate replica.



If you're interested in helping Dippy with the build or just want to keep a closer eye on its progress, there's a dedicated Discord server you can join to connect with the creator.

The opening of the first Super Nintendo World location in Osaka, Japan was recently delayed for the second time due to a spike of COVID-19 cases in the area and a State of Emergency order from Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga. Previously scheduled to open February 4, the park's opening "will be decided and announced after the state of emergency is lifted in Osaka prefecture."

Here are the best Switch games to keep you busy until you can visit Super Nintendo World.