Alden Ehrenreich reveals what would bring him back for another Star Wars movie or show

Although Solo: A Star Wars Story was somewhat dismissed by certain fans before its release, the spin-off about the young scruffy nerf herder managed to pick up positive reviews. Since then, time has been good to Solo, with many people looking back on the movie as simply a fun adventure through that galaxy far, far away.

Alden Ehrenreich, who played the eponymous outlaw, has also remained in everyone's good books. The actor's portrayal of Han Solo was great, and fans have been calling on Disney to make a second movie or a Disney Plus series to continue the story, which ended on a cliffhanger.

Speaking to Esquire, Ehrenreich revealed that, despite our hopes, there are currently no plans for a new Solo adventure – or at least none he has been informed about. "I think our movie was kind of the last of the conventional-era Star Wars movie release time," he said.

However, the actor certainly didn't rule out returning to the franchise, instead discussing what would bring him back. “It depends on what it is. It depends on how it's done," Ehrenreich said. "It depends if it feels innate to the story."

He went on to say that he had not watched Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and may have slightly forgotten the name of that Disney Plus show, The Mandalorian. Ehrenreich, who appears in the new series Brave New World, did tantalisingly say on Star Wars news: "I've heard soooome stuff, but nothing concrete."

Whether Solo 2 will ever become a reality remains very much up to Disney and LucasFilm. The first Solo recently became available on Disney Plus in the US – and perhaps high viewing figures could convince them that a direct-to-streaming sequel would sell new subscriptions. Hopefully, the odds are in our favour... Meanwhile, in other Star Wars news, The Bad Batch animated series was recently announced – here's all the latest on all the new Star Wars movies and shows.