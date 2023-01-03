Ron Howard says Solo 2 isn't a Lucasfilm priority

Ron Howard says that a sequel to Solo: A Star Wars Story doesn't seem likely.

"The only discussion that I’m aware of about a sequel for Solo is coming from the fans at this point," Howard told NME (opens in new tab). "I don’t think it’s a Lucasfilm priority, as I understand it."

He continued: "But there’s some great characters launched, and the folks from Lucasfilm love the fans and really do listen so I would never say never – but I’m not aware of any concrete plans right now to extend the story or deal with that particular set of characters."

Premiering in 2018, the film sees Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo, starring alongside an A-list cast that includes Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Thandiwe Newton, Paul Bettany, Woody Harrelson, and Emilia Clarke.

The film received mixed reviews and grossed only $393.2 million against a budget of $275 million. Directing duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (21 Jump Street, The Lego Movie, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs) were set to helm the film, but ultimately left due to "creative differences". Howard (Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind, Cinderella Man, The Da Vinci Code) took over.

Both writer Jonathan Kasdan and his son Lawrence have said that a follow-up to the film isn't something that Disney seems interested in. Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy previously told Vanity Fair (opens in new tab) that recasting Harrison Ford in the role of Han Solo was the studio's biggest mistake: "There should be moments along the way when you learn things. Now it does seem so abundantly clear that we can’t do that."

