Sneaky Modern Warfare 2 players can rack up multiplayer XP in no time

With the latest Call of Duty's multiplayer already proving popular there was always going to be an incentive to earn more XP fast in Modern Warfare 2. And sure enough, someone found a way to do it using little more than an enemy tank and a suppression mine.

As people have been showing off on Reddit (opens in new tab), the process itself is all very simple in theory but when it comes to actually pulling it off you're going to need nerves of steel. Why? Because you're going to be going tank riding.

Here's the gist. You need to find an enemy tank — one with an open top, specifically — and then jump on top of it. Then it's just a case of dumping your suppression mine behind the turret and then watching the magic happen.

That magic will see the players inside that tank repeatedly hit by that suppression mine. Over and over, you'll see your XP do a merry jig and you'll be handsomely rewarded for your nimble fingers and well-placed mine.

This is, presumably, not a fully-intended approach, and there's a good chance that Activision will spot this quickly and immediately fix whatever's going on here. Or it could not, in which case this could become the way to get yourself some sneaky XP. Assuming you can pull off the steps needed to jump onto a moving tank and drop your mine, that is.

Alternatively, you could just play the game and level up your XP like normal. But where's the fun in that?

