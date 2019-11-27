Snap up an Acer 24-inch Freesync gaming monitor for under $150

Sometimes you just need a second monitor for your Netflix binges while you grind out yet another Elder Scrolls Online quest or Fornite Victory Royale, and at $149 this 24 inch Acer is a cheap and cheerful candidate. Thanks to deals season its $50 off its usual price and still packs in a 1080p display with a fast 144Hz refresh rate.

The Acer Gaming Series KG241P boasts a 1920x1080 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time, which will work for fast action games and esports. It also supports AMD's Freesync technology which means no ugly screen tears when you're trying to appreciate a magical forest or gloomy dungeon. That's an awful lot of quality for under $150, and NewEgg is even throwing in free shipping.

As monitors go it's the perfect budget pick, a great way to add to your setup or get started in the often terrifying expensive world of PC gaming. If you're looking for more of an investment then you should check out our definitive list of the best gaming monitors you can buy right now, and make sure you have Black Friday game deals bookmarked for more hardware, consoles, games, and accessories.