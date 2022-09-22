Slime Rancher 2 release time explained - early access starts soon

Slime Rancher 2 is set to release today, so if you can't wait a single second to play, here's what time it's expected to release.

It's been a long time coming for fans of Monomi Park's adorable shooter, but it's nearly time for the warmly anticipated sequel. The Slime Rancher 2 release time is 6pm BST/ 10am PT/ 1pm ET on Xbox Series X /S and PC (via Steam (opens in new tab) and the Epic Game Store (opens in new tab)).

While you can see a countdown on the game's Steam page, the developer confirms on its official Discord that the timings are the same for Xbox and Epic. As ever, that could change if something unforeseen arises, but you can plan around those times for now.

If you're wondering what to expect from Slime Rancher 2 whilst in Early Access, series director Nick Popovich put out a Reddit (opens in new tab) post a couple of months back explaining what fans will experience when the game releases this month.

According to Popovich, players will get to explore a big world with many different slimes to collect and combine. The Early Access version will also introduce the game's story and the mystery behind Rainbow Island.

"While launching into Early Access/Game Preview means that some features may be incomplete, or things may not work as intended, it is our intention that Slime Rancher 2 works as a player would expect as much as possible," Popvich said at the time.

"We have no intention of delivering updates in a knowingly unstable state, or treating our players as QA testers instead of customers. Those that have experience with our Early Access/Game Preview development for Slime Rancher have seen this first hand, and we intend to do the same for Slime Rancher 2."