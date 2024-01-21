Slick sci-fi action RPG talks like a Souls game and walks like Nier Automata, and it could have some of 2024's coolest bosses

AI Limit is an upcoming action-roleplaying game that mixes Soulslike combat with Nier Automata's slick animation - and it could have some of the coolest boss battles of the year based on early looks.

Set in a distant futuristic world where humanity is endangered and the landscape ravaged, we play as an acrobatic warrior in search of new life. The setup borrows from post-apocalyptic stories you might already be familiar with. Essentially, society collapsed after some ecological disasters and expected wars. Nature failed to recover following a few centuries and instead saw a destructive substance called the Mud spread across the land.

The above trailer gives us a glimpse at the game's dilapidated environment, familiar sword swinging, and a couple of awesome bosses that already have me quaking. The Steam page explains that some of these bosses are simply "warriors who lose themselves and degenerate into crazy beasts," meaning that we'll hopefully get some tragic backstories attached to the ultra-stylish showdowns.

Boss highlights included a kind of mechanized centaur that slides across the battlefield, a hovering dragon lookalike that seemingly opens up a literal black hole, and a towering machine that appears to be so big, it's hanging off the side of the building - although we only see that last foe for a brief second. That's alongside the usual humanoid bosses who wield hammers imbued with thunder, for example. They might be just as cool to fight, provided that AI Limit's combat is on par with fellow Soulslikes.

AI Limit will have big shoes to fill following 2023, which was a banner year for the subgenre between the fairytale twists in Lies of P, the dual worlds gimmick in Lords of the Fallen, and the shooty Soulslike remix in Remnant 2. The game is currently due to launch sometime in 2024 on PC and PS5.

