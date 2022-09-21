Skyrim modders restore cursed mannequins after Bethesda patches them out

After Bethesda patched one of Skyrim's most notorious bugs, the game's community has restored the weirdly beloved glitch.

If you're unfamiliar, the bug itself sees Skyrim's mannequins come to life and act like real people, which they're obviously not supposed to do. This bug has existed in Skyrim since its launch over a decade ago in late 2011 and has strangely become synonymous with the whole RPG.

Now, though, Bethesda has patched out the moving mannequins. As PCGamesN (opens in new tab) reports, the Skyrim developer has launched a new patch for Skyrim, including a fix for the moving mannequins, explicitly rendering them immobile.

After 10 years, Bethesda has fixed mannequins coming to lifein Skyrim. The end of an era :( pic.twitter.com/0RVJVjBqD3September 19, 2022 See more

But there's hope yet for Skyrim players mourning their beloved wooden companions. Uploaded just earlier this week was the 'Mannequins Move' mod on NexusMods (opens in new tab) which, according to the mod's own description, makes it so that the "mannequins should no longer not move."

Some smaller aspects of Skyrim have become notorious among its massive fanbase in the years since launch, and you can definitely count the moving mannequins among that number. Take the "arrow to the knee" line for example, which was just recently referenced in the adventure game Stray.

If you're looking for others ways to freshen up Bethesda's classic RPG over a decade after launch, we can't recommend the Skyrim Together mod enough. The mod simply enables online co-op throughout Skyrim's vast lands, entirely transforming the RPG with one simple but painstakingly-crafted mechanics.

You can check out our guide to the best Skyrim quests to see if there's any top-tier missions you missed out on in your time with the huge RPG.