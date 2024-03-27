Skull and Bones is on sale for a record low price - but not for long

Skull and Bones is still relatively new to the shelves, and so far it's resisted discounts. The live service pirate adventure from Ubisoft has held its $69.99 MSRP well, surviving countless flash sales and spring discounts. That all changed when the game took its first discount just a few days ago, and now Best Buy has swooped in with a record low.

You'll find both the PS5 and Xbox versions available for just $39.99 right now, for a full $30 in savings. We wouldn't let those sails down for for too long, though, this discount will hoist anchor in a matter of hours, coming as part of Best Buy's Deal of the Day. At the time of writing there's still 13 hours left on this price, but we certainly wouldn't wait around.

We've only just started seeing Skull and Bones take these kinds of major discounts. Amazon dropped that MSRP to just $44.99 earlier in the week, marking the first real saving we'd seen. That means Best Buy is particularly competitive with its flash sale today. You'll find full details on this offer just below, and plenty more cheap PS5 games further down the page.

Skull and Bones | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fskull-and-bones-limited-edition-playstation-5%2F6512605.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank"> $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Best Buy has Ubisoft's Skull and Bones down to just $39.99 for the next 13 hours - excellent news if you've been waiting to dive into the pirate adventure. We've only ever seen this title at $44.99 in the past. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoy live service games

✅ You like Assassin's Creed's ship combat

✅ You have a crew at the ready Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer solo RPGs Price Check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSKULL-BONES-PlayStation-5-Standard%2Fdp%2FB0B624JH33%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">Amazon: $44.99 | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSkull-and-Bones-PlayStation-5%2F1531297765" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">Walmart: $69.88



Should you buy Skull and Bones?

It's worth reiterating straight out of the gate that Skull and Bones is a live service game designed around multiplayer gameplay. That means you'll need to have some pals willing to jump on this deal with you, or who are already waiting for you on the open seas. If you prefer a story-rich single play RPG campaign, you're not going to get on with this. Instead, this is an evolving (and a little sparse at launch) open world sandbox to loot, battle, and craft within.

If you enjoyed Sea of Thieves you'll like the theming and backdrop, but these are very different games. Sea of Thieves is far more interested in your party as pirates, whereas Skull and Bones simply wants you to blow everything up. If your crew is deciding between the two, though, we'd recommend Sea of Thieves - at least first. The original game has plenty more built into it these days, whereas Skull and Bones is still finding its sea legs somewhat.

