Skull and Bones delayed yet again, a month before launch

Ubisoft has announced that Skull and Bones has been delayed yet again, and will now launch on March 9, 2023.

"While the game development is finished at this stage, the extra time will be used to further polish and balance the experience using players' feedback from our Technical tests and Insider Program which happened over the past two weeks," Ubisoft says in a press release. "This is the right decision both for our players and for the long-term success of the game as March 9, 2023 provides for a suitable release window for this very unique new brand."

The game had previously been set to launch on November 8, 2022, just one day before God of War Ragnarok. An open beta for Skull and Bones will run sometime before launch.

This story is developing...