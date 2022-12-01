Six years on, Persona 5 just shipped another one million copies in just over a month

The Persona 5 series has hit another one million copies sold, six years after it first released.

Developer Atlus only just announced the new sales milestone for Persona 5 on December 1. Persona 5 Royal, thanks to its recent re-releases across PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch devices, has sailed past another one million copies sold since it launched in October.

The latest release of Persona 5 Royal has already sold one million units! Thank you to fans worldwide for all of your support! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AaTuhSmmF2December 1, 2022 See more

All things told, this means the whole Persona 5 series is currently standing tall at 8.3 million copies sold, since Persona 5 first launched in Japan back in 2016 (thanks, Persona Central (opens in new tab)). That's combining sales figures from Persona 5, Persona 5 Royal, Persona 5 Dancing in Starlight, and the Persona 5 Strikers spin-off/sequel developed with Koei Tecmo.

Earlier this year in October, it was reported the Persona series at large had sold 15.5 million units worldwide since its inception. The really interesting nugget of info from that figure was that the Persona 5 series had made up 46.6% of that 15.5 million number, meaning the most recent mainline release in the RPG series is absolutely carrying the Persona franchise at large.

It's no surprise, then, that Atlus is already hard at work on Persona 6. The developer's president quietly announced the next Persona game was in the works back in July 2021 in a job posting, but we haven't heard anything concrete on the new game since then. Fans think Persona 6 could be themed around the color green though, based off an anniversary image published earlier this year.

The Persona series will no doubt see another sales boost early next year, when Persona 3 and Persona 4 Golden get modern console releases.