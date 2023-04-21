Robert Downey Jr. still wants to make Sherlock Holmes 3 happen

Sherlock Holmes 3 is still on the way, says Susan Downey.

“Well, here’s what I can tell you. And Amanda [Burrell] can attest to this. Prior to this, we had lunch together with Robert, the three of us. And it was a very specific topic of conversation,” Downey said on the UnWrapped (opens in new tab) podcast. "So yes, it is in the hopper. We’re going to do it when it’s right, with the right people, but it is a priority for the company and a priority for Robert.”

The first film, which starred Downey Jr. as Sherlock Holmes and Jude Law as Dr. John Watson, premiered back in 2009 and made over $524 million at the global box office. The sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, was released in 2011 to mixed reviews but still managed to gross another $543 million. A third film was quickly announced, but it's been a decade and some change since.

Added Downey: "I do know, like, there are times where just I’ve had more years of experience to know when to settle down and follow the process. Like, as much as we want to will that into existence, you have to let a couple of things happen before you do the big push, and maybe it gets there on its own."

Both films were directed by Guy Ritchie and starred Rachel McAdams as Irene Adler, one of the most notable female characters in Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's original Sherlock Holmes books.

Both Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows are streaming on Apple TV Plus. For more, check out our list of the best movies of the decade.