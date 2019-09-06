Shenmue 3 comes with a Dreamcast case in the PS4 Collector's Edition

For many, the Dreamcast is most celebrated as the system that first gifted the world with Shenmue. Now that the Dreamcast is approaching its 20th anniversary, Shenmue 3 is celebrating its heritage with a Collector's Edition that comes with a number of Shenmue-themed bonuses, including a stylized mirror, desk lamp, and the best part, a commemorative Shenmue 3 Dreamcast case complete with a reversible cover.

The Shenmue 3 PS4 Collector's Edition is a Shenmue fan's dream. The complete kit includes a double-sided mirror, desk lamp, iron-on patches, stickers, a PS4 copy of the game, and a foil-stamped box and slip cover to hold it all together. The Collector's Edition will run you $100 and can be pre-ordered starting at 12pm ET on Monday, September 9. Only 5,000 copies of the limited edition Shenmue 3 Collector's Edition will be produced, so if you need to have it you should act quickly.

The latest trailer for Shenmue 3 should only give fans of the franchise hope for its triumphant return after 20 years. The footage shows the series' hero, Ryo Hazuki, in his natural environment: ordering food from a local market, playing arcade games, and beating the hell out of bad guys - a welcome confirmation that the developers at the very least tried to strike that heavenly balance between action and life simulation.

That said, Shenmue 3 hasn't been without its fumbles - far from it. Not mentioning the extremely lengthy, delay-heavy development process, the last-minute announcement that it would be an Epic Games exclusive wasn't 100% well-received. Like it or not, Shenmue 3 drops November 19 on PC and PS4 November 19.