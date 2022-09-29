Every D-list hero and villain She-Hulk meets in episode 7 – including a new mutant

Jen was hurtin’ for a yurtin’ in the latest She-Hulk episode. After checking in on Emil Blonsky’s retreat after his inhibitor went haywire, she encountered several D-list Marvel heroes and villains that should only be familiar to the most seasoned of comic veterans.

To get away from the thoughts of up-to-no-good ghoster Josh, we thought we’d dive into the history behind those involved MCU’s most unique therapy session. From new mutants to undead vampires, we run the rule over every obscure character who turned up in She-Hulk episode 7.

El Aguila

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

In She-Hulk, El Aguila introduces himself by getting into a scrap with his on-again/off-again co-dependent nemesis Man-Bull. While he only appears to be a Spanish matador with an electric sword, his comic legacy is a little more interesting.

Introduced in 1979, El Aguila (real name Alejandro Montoya) is a swashbuckling vigilante – and a mutant with bio-electric powers. His early days saw him both at loggerheads and teaming up with Power Man and Iron Fist, while he’s also butted heads with Hawkeye in the past.

Man-Bull

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

No, not Mechanical-Bull. You might not be too surprised to discover Man-Bull found its origins in the pages of Marvel comics in the 1970s – where seemingly any idea made its way into a panel.

Born William Taurens, Man-Bull’s initial appearance saw him apprehended by Daredevil. In a much later Scarlet Witch story, he was influenced by warlock Declan Dane into believing he was the mythical Minotaur. He possesses a short temper, super strength, and long horns which he uses to smash through people and surfaces.

Saracen

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Blade isn’t the only vampire in the MCU. While Saracen’s blood-sucking habits were used as a punchline in She-Hulk, it’s clear that Marvel is now game with including the living undead in its movies and shows.

Saracen may not be the most notable vampire in Marvel’s history, but he’s no less deadly. Debuting in 1999’s Blade: Vampire Hunter, it is revealed he was living under the Vatican and is actually one of the oldest vampires to roam the Earth.

Porcupine

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

While there have been three men who have taken the Porcupine moniker (three more than we were expecting, honestly), the MCU version of the character most closely resembles Roger Hocking’s version – complete with heavy suit and mask. He had previously encountered Daughters of the Dragon and was a minor supervillain for a time, but reformed his ways and later entered into a relationship with Spider-Woman.

Wrecker

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

We’ve already seen Wrecker before. As Jen rightly points out, he was one of four members of the Wrecking Crew who attacked her outside of her house. Born Dirk Garthwaite, the crowbar-wielding Wrecker first showed up in Thor #148 way back in 1967. He has a prolific Marvel history, operating as leader of the Wrecking Crew and has fought the likes of Iron Man and even the Fantastic Four.

Eager to see what else is next in the MCU? Here’s our guide to upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows, plus more on Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6.