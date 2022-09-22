She-Hulk teases a major Marvel supervillain group from the comics – but with a very 2022 twist

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk episode 6. Turn back now if you're not up to date with the Marvel show!

She-Hulk's latest installment may have been described by its fourth-wall-breaking lead as a "self-contained wedding episode" – but that didn't stop it from teasing the involvement of a major supervillain group from the comics: Intelligencia. In keeping with the show, though, its introduction had a very 2022 twist.

While Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is off fulfilling bridesmaid duties at an old pal's wedding in 'Just Jen', her colleague Mallory (Renée Elise Goldsberry) and bestie Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) are left to settle a divorce case. As they represent Mr. Immortal – a man who'd rather fake his own death than end a relationship – against his exes, they learn of a website called Intelligencia. In their downtime, they sneak onto the page, and discover that it's full of trolling posts about She-Hulk, some of which even discuss how one might kill her.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

At the end of the episode, we see an identified person in a lab coat perusing a scientific database with Jen's name on it, before receiving a message from someone adopting the username 'HulkKing'.

"Is the next phase of the plan ready to go?" it says, as another man prepares a rather nasty-looking syringe. Remember at the end of episode 3 when Jen was attacked by that Asgardian weapon-wielding gang – the Wrecking Crew – and one of them tried to inject her, but couldn't pierce her green skin? Probably all linked.

Whether or not the final moments relate to the Intelligencia site remains unclear, but Marvel fans' ears likely pricked up when the former was mentioned. In the comics, Intelligencia was initially formed so that criminal geniuses could share valuable information. It was disbanded, though, when Doctor Doom betrayed its Intel. Later, M.O.D.O.K. and the Leader set it up again to take down Hulk, after he returned to Earth and waged war on the planet. Their mission? To formulate their own mix of gamma and cosmic radiation in order to create a powerful being that could defeat him.

It's worth noting that M.O.D.O.K, formerly known as George Tarleton, is expected to show up in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and that Doctor Doom could very well be in Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. Over the years, Intelligencia has also been associated with Mister Sinister, the Sinister Six, and Deadpool, too, the latter of which has already been confirmed to be joining the MCU. We suspect this isn't the last we'll hear of Intelligencia as the series (and the franchise) continues.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law returns on Thursday, September 29 on Disney Plus. To ensure you don't miss an episode, check out our She-Hulk release schedule, or work out where the show fits within the MCU with our Marvel timeline.