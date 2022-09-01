She-Hulk introduces a surprise new Marvel group – and fans think they know who is leading them

Marvel has its fair share of superpowered groups: The Defenders, The Guardians of the Galaxy and, of course, The Avengers. So what’s one more? She-Hulk episode 3, however, has introduced a new team that couldn't be further away from Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

In the closing minutes of the latest episode, Jen is attacked by four men wielding unique glowing weapons: a pair of gauntlets, a helmet, a crowbar, and a ball and chain. The quartet ultimately fail when Jen transforms into She-Hulk and are sent scarpering, but not before we learn one of them is called "Thunderball" and their identities become clear: they are Wrecking Crew, consisting of Thunderball, Bulldozer, Piledriver, and Wrecker.

The low-level criminals were first introduced in Marvel's comics in 1974 and are (mostly) considered minor annoyances for the world's heroes. That proved to be the case again in She-Hulk, though they are backed by a mysterious "boss" who clearly has a bone to pick with everyone's favorite superhero lawyer.

That boss? Social media – like always – has an answer for who it might be. Current speculation suggests it's Hulk villain The Leader (opens in new tab), while a handful also have an inkling that Kingpin could be involved (opens in new tab). One theory posits (opens in new tab) that they want Jen's Hulk blood so The Leader can create an army of gamma-powered soldiers.

