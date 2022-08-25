Yes, She-Hulk episode 2 features a QR code link to a free comic – here's where to find it

*Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2*

She-Hulk episode 2 features a whole bunch of fun Easter Eggs, including a nod to one of Marvel's most famous characters, an Eternals reference, and an appearance from Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth). There's also a hidden QR code that leads viewers who scan it to a free comic.

The eagle-eyed among us noticed the code during a scene involving Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and her bestie Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga). In it, the pair are trying to look for new jobs for Jen after she gets fired from her law film for transforming into She-Hulk during a trial. Their search leads to a fed-up Jen clicking on a webpage titled '10 Offbeat Jobs to Make a Fresh Start', and the code appears at the top of said listicle.

The comic it links to is 'She-Hulk (2004) #1' (opens in new tab). Given that She-Hulk episode 1 led code scanners to 1979's 'Savage She-Hulk #1', too, it seems safe to assume there will be more as the show carries on. These codes are swiftly becoming as common place as post-credit scenes, huh?

Moon Knight snuck in several QR codes throughout its six-episode run, starting with 'Werewolf By Night' which directly inspired the Oscar Isaac-led show. Ms. Marvel did the same, linking viewers to 'Ms. Marvel (2014) #1', the titular character's first issue of her solo series, so it's no surprise that She-Hulk is following suit.

Also starring Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Jameela Jamil, and Mark Ruffalo, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues on Thursday, September 1. While we wait for the next episode to land on Disney Plus, check out our breakdown of the Marvel timeline to get you up to speed on the MCU.