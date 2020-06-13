Shadow Man Remastered brings a 1999 cult classic back in 4K

Back in March, elder millennials got all excited when Shadow Man, originally released for PS1, N64, Dreamcast, and PC in 1999, was being remastered. Now, thanks to the PC Gaming Show, we can see it in action.

The update of the game will bring back hero Michael LeRoi, tasked with protecting the world of the living from the world of the dead as a Shadow Man, and using his dead bother's teddy bear to cross between the two.

The remaster will add:

4K widescreen display

Dynamic shadow mapping

Dynamic per-pixel lighting

Antialiasing, and other post-process effects

Higher density of particle effects

Refined art, audio, and assets

Refined gameplay experience

Reintroduction of missing content cut from the original game

Xbox, PS4, Controller Pro support

HDR Rendering

Nightdive Studios is handling the remaster, and it has some experience. It's currently also working on Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition and created the recent Doom 64 port.

