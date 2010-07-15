SFX#200 VOTE: Heroes

Round two of the Big SFX #200 greatest characters commences. Choose your favourite SF&F hero…

.

VOTE FOR YOUR FAVOURITE SF OR FANTASY HERO

SFX 200 is nearly upon on, and to celebrate SFX.co.uk is running THE 2OO GREATEST SF & FANTASY CHARACTERS EVER poll.

Part one has already taken place. SFX forumites have been posting hundreds and hundreds of suggestions for the past few weeks. We have now gone through those lists and a) tallied up who was getting the most votes and b) split the nominees into 10 categories.

Now we’re going to get you to vote in each of those categories. And the first category is: HEROES*

(* Of course, some characters could fit in multiple categories, so we’ve had to make some arbitrary decisions here and there, but we’re running the poll, so live with it!)

We will start revealing the results from 16 August, in the lead up to isue 200 going on sale! Then, finally there will be an ultimate megapoll pitting all the winners of the various individual polls to find out who is the most popular character ever!



PLEASE NOTE: You are voting for the character as a whole, not individual incarnations or representations of that character. The images below are purely to stop the page from looking dull, they are not an indication that you are voting for a particular version of that character

If you want to vote for your favourite HEROINE click here .

If you want to vote for your favourite SUPERHERO OR COMIC BOOK CHARACTER click here .

Be seeing you.