Sex-positive sci-fi series SfSx returns for crowdfunded sequel

Tina Horn's witty and erotic comic series SfSx (Safe Sex) returns this fall in a new OGN that delves deeper into the sci-fi project's ultra-conservative world and the queer sex rebel underground trying to upend the government's domination.

(Image credit: G Romero-Johnson)

"SfSx: Terms of Service brings the same combination of sensual thrills, fetish imagination, and political subtext that fans of SfSx have come to love," Horn says. "Both a continuation of the series' world-building and a stand-alone graphic novel, this intelligent and colorful dystopian satire is perfect for fans of Ex Machina, 'San Junipero,' and Pose."

In SfSx: Terms of Service, Horn and incoming artist G Romero-Johnson follow protagonist Avory as she behind bars in a new 'social program' called Redistro.

(Image credit: Tula Lotay)

"Designed to serve a twisted men's rights movement, Redistro involves uncanny sexpots and warped pleasure tech," reads the description of the OGN. "As Avory attempts to break the system from the inside, her crew holed up at the Dirty Mind’s secret headquarters hack into a virtual world, with highly personal consequences. What follows involves seductive cyberspace, hot hookups, kinky A.I., the fight for liberation, and much more."

SfSx: Terms of Service is currently taking pre-orders as part of a $20,000 Kickstarter campaign ahead of its planned September 2021 debut. Now through March 19 (and while supplies last), you can pre-order SfSx: Terms of Service for $14 (instead of the list $20), and sign up for a few rewards (risographs, Zoom hangouts, cameos in the book) that have a limited capacity.

The first volume, SfSx: Protection, is available now in print and digitally.