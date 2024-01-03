Ben Stiller has a Severance season 2 update after Apple TV's cryptic tease

Severance season 2 may still not have a release date, but we do finally have a new – if vague – update about the next installment of the Apple TV Plus show.

Fans were sent into a tailspin yesterday after the official Apple TV Twitter account posted a picture of Adam Scott's character Mark Scout in season 1 with no caption or further context. "Give us a sign @BenStiller," one viewer tweeted in response, to which series director and executive producer Stiller replied, "We're working on it," followed by a saluting emoji.

Season 1 premiered almost two years ago in February 2022 and season 2 started filming in the fall of the same year. However, production was disrupted by the WGA writers' strike in 2023 and updates have been thin on the ground since – until Stiller confirmed that work is still underway yesterday.

Alongside Scott, who plays a "severed" employee of Lumon Industries, the hit sci-fi thriller series also stars Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette, and Jen Tulloch. The first season was nominated for three Golden Globes and six Emmys, and made it to the number one spot in our list of the best TV shows of 2022.

There's plenty to look forward to in the next installment, though – new cast members for season 2 include Gwendoline Christie, Alia Shawkat, Bob Balaban, and Merritt Weaver, and Arquette, who plays Lumon boss Harmony Cobel, previously sang the praises of those behind the scenes of the second season.

"These guys have been working really hard, and come up with a lot of really creative things," she said last year . "They have a whole world in their minds. They just let us in, piece by piece, into what’s going on, but I think it will be fun and beautiful."

While we wait for Severance season 2 to arrive on the streamer, check out our picks of the other best Apple TV Plus shows to add to your watch list.