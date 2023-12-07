Serpentor Khan makes a deadly new ally in this exclusive preview of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #303

Larry Hama's return to the world of G.I. Joe kicked off last month with an explosive issue #301 that ended with a shock death. You can read more about that in our interview with Hama and artist Chris Mooneyham here. The next issue is out on December 20 and will pick up in the aftermath of that heartbreaking event, but we're not here to talk about that today... Instead, we're bringing you an exclusive first look at the issue after that, January's G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #303.

In the gallery below you'll see the Joes preparing for their next mission. Meanwhile the villainous Serpentor Khan (the cloned resurrection of Genghis Khan BTW) meets with an ambassador from the Revanche - an evil AI hive mind. The art, as ever from Mooneyham, is gloriously atmospheric. Check out the pages below.

Skybound's synopsis is certainly giving little away. It reads: "The Joes send a covert team to learn the truth about Springfield, but Serpentor Khan has a deadly surprise in store for them..."

The issue will be available with three variant covers. The main cover is by Andy Kubert and colorist Brad Anderson, an open-to-order variant shows Kubert's Serpentor art in black and white, while a 1:10 incentive cover by Brad Walker and colorist Francesco Segala depicts Dr. Mindbender and Scarlett - AKA Shana O'Hara. Check them all out in the gallery below.

Skybound continue their expansion of the G.I. Joe line later this month with the publication of Duke #1 on December 27.

Running alongside, but separate from, A Real American Hero, both Duke and the forthcoming Cobra Commander are part of the shared Energon Universe that also includes Void Rivals and Transformers. The new book follows legendary G.I. Joe character Conrad "Duke" Hauser in a world that's just witnessed the arrival of the Autobots and Decepticons. We'll have an interview with writer Joshua Williamson and artist Tom Reilly about that book very soon, so keep your eyes peeled.

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #303 is published by Skybound on January 17, 2024.

