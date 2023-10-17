Skybound reveals more details of G.I. Joe spin-offs Duke and Cobra Commander

Skybound has revealed the first details of its next two Energon Universe books, following Void Rivals and Transformers.

First out of the gate is Duke, launching in December. The five-issue limited series is written by Joshua Williamson, drawn by Tom Reilly and colored by Jordie Bellaire.

The series tells a brand new story: the beginnings of the opposing G.I. Joe and Cobra teams in a world that has just learned about the arrival of the Autobots and Decepticons on Earth.

Skybound also revealed the character line-up for the new book in an image by Tom Reilly. The G.I. Joe team will include Duke himself (AKA First Sergeant Conrad S. Hauser), Colonel Hawk, Stalker and Baroness.

You can see that, as well as several covers for the first issue by Reilly, David Aja, and Steve Epting, in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Skybound) (Image credit: Skybound) (Image credit: Skybound) (Image credit: Skybound)

Cobra Commander will follow in January 2024. The five-issue limited series is written by Joshua Williamson, drawn by Andrea Milana, and colored by Annalisa Leoni, and will focus on the titular villain and his team.

Skybound's synopsis for the book gives little away, but does suggest how the book will fit in with the other comics. "In a world where Cobra does't exist, one man's sinister plans to utilize the mysterious alien substance known as Energon will send shockwaves across the globe."

Milana's character line-up below shows the team representing the forces of evil: Cobra Commander, Destro, Zarana and Mercer. Meanwhile the covers by Andrea Milani and Annalisa Leoni, David Aja, and Steve Epting, focus entirely on the Commander himself and his shiny mask.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Skybound) (Image credit: Skybound) (Image credit: Skybound) (Image credit: Skybound)

Before both of those new books, however, Skybound also revealed that Duke will make his first Energon universe appearance in next month's Transformers #2, which "sets up a major new presence in the all-new shared Energon Universe." You can pick that issue up on November 8.

