Sega finally confirms Dreamcast games for 360, PS3

We've heard rumors about this for weeks (or is it months?), and today Sega finally confirmed that a slew of classic Dreamcast titles will be coming to Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 via their respective download services.

First up are Sonic Adventure and Crazy Taxi, two games that were readily available on multiple platforms before the current generation. This does mark their first HD presentation, though these aren't remakes - they're the original game through and through, now with Achievements, Trophies andleaderboards.

Sega mentions these are the"first two"games, so expect others after Sonic and Crazy Taxi arrive this fall. Our bets are on Jet Grind Radio and perhapsthese too.



