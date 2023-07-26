Secret Invasion fans are distraught this Agents of SHIELD character didn't show up

By Amy West
published

Viewers have taken to Twitter to share their disappointment in the Marvel series' finale

Warning! This article contains spoilers for Secret Invasion season 1. If you've yet to finish the show, turn back now.

Secret Invasion has concluded, or at least its first season has. With no renewal announcement having been made, we can assume it's the last we'll see of the show, too – and fans are gutted that a certain Agents of SHIELD character never made an appearance.

After the finale, titled 'Home', landed on Disney Plus, viewers took to Twitter to share their upset over Chloe Bennet's Daisy Johnson, also known as Quake, not showing up to help Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) defeat Gravik and stop his army of Super-Skrulls from invading Earth. (In the comics, Daisy and her Secret Warriors were recruited by Fury to combat the Skrull threat).

"IDC DAISY IS STILL COMING," a tuner-inner joked after finishing the episode, while another wrote: "No Maria Hill resurrection, no Daisy Johnson introduction, not even a post credit tease for The Marvels.... just a flat ass finale."

"Honestly, now I'm glad they didn't bring Sharon Carter, Agent may, Daisy johnson & Mockingbird to this show, otherwise they either gonna [ruin] their character arc or [kill] them off in the most nonsense way like they did to Maria Hill," a third disgruntled viewer tweeted.

One viewer even suggested that the installment poked fun at those expecting a cameo from Daisy with Fury's line "you see these tremors?". One of the character's nicknames is Tremors, a nod to her ability to manipulate vibrations, though that theory seems like a bit of a stretch.

Check out some more reactions below...

While it was rumored she'd feature in episode 3 prior to the Marvel series release, Bennet's lack of involvement isn't necessarily a shock. Way back in September 2021, the actor took to Instagram to share a video of herself stating: "I am in no way attached or involved — even at all or a little bit — in Secret Invasion. I honestly don't even really know what that is."

Still, when your show is all about deception and people hiding in plain sight, we get that it's hard to trust a statement like that wholeheartedly. For more on the MCU, check out our check out our guides on Marvel Phase 5Marvel Phase 6, and how to watch the Marvel movies in order

