Scream directors shot an alternate scene where [spoiler] survives – but didn't want to use it

Scream directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin have talked about the new film's shocking death – and how it might have played out if an alternate scene was used. Major spoilers ahead!

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

If you're still reading, then you'll know Scream, the fifth film in the franchise, killed off beloved original character Dewey Riley (David Arquette). While Dewey has had plenty of near-misses before, this time the moment sticks, and the fan-favorite former deputy-turned-sheriff is dead for good.

As it turns out, an alternate scene may have resurrected the character, though. In an interview with Variety, Gillett, Bettinelli-Olpin and executive producer Chad Villella revealed that the studio wasn't sure on Dewey's death, and requested a version where Arquette's character lived.

"We very begrudgingly got one shot that you could put some voiceover over, like, 'He woke up from surgery, he's gonna be fine,'" Gillett told the publication. "With no intention of ever fucking using it."

Even so, Dewey probably still had zero chance of making it out the movie alive.

"Just to describe the shot, it was it was an over-the-shoulder from behind Gale and Sid of a doctor's legs," Bettinelli-Olpin revealed. "It was absolutely not really a usable shot." He added: "'Shot' is very generous."

Barring a miraculous return in potential future installments, then, Dewey truly is well and truly dead.

In fact, Dewey making it this far at all almost didn't happen: Courteney Cox has revealed that the character was at one point set to die in the original Scream.

