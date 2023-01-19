Scream 6 trailer teases a whole new kind of Ghostface – and the return of Hayden Panettiere

The first full length Scream 6 trailer is here – and it teases a different kind of Ghostface, as well as the long-awaited return of fan-favorite Kirby, once again played by Hayden Panettiere.

The trailer opens with Melissa Barrera's Sam and her younger sister Tara, played by Wednesday's Jenna Ortega, on the run from the masked killer. They take refuge in a grocery store, but Ghostface is hot on their heels, and makes short, brutal work of the bystanders who try to step in.

"This isn't like any other Ghostface," we're warned, as a shrine to the franchise's previous killers is revealed. In fact, a cult of Ghostface seems to have sprung up, with graffiti of the murderer repeating the famous slogan: "What's your favorite scary movie?"

But help is at hand. Kirby and Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers meet with Sam and Tara. Kirby also refers to their shared history, AKA being stalked by Ghostface. Gale is under attack herself, with the killer breaking into her apartment.

Scream 6 relocates to New York City and sees the survivors of Scream 5 – Sam, Tara, and Chad and Mindy Meeks-Martin (Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown) – return. They're joined by newcomers Josh Segarra, Tony Revolori, Samara Weaving, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, and Liana Liberato. Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett also return to helm the sixth film.

Franchise star Neve Campbell won't be back as Sidney Prescott, however, due to a pay dispute.

"Because of the setting, this Ghostface, there just has to be a level of brazenness," Gillett told Total Film in our breakdown of the first teaser trailer. "To set a movie in a city with people around, there has to be a level of confidence and brutality to make that character believable in that setting. And he's terrifying. But there was a real opportunity to use the setting and these set pieces to make him scary in a different way."

Scream 6 arrives this March 10, 2023. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything else coming soon.