Will Scott Pilgrim 2 happen? Edgar Wright reveals there are "some plans to revisit the material"

Could the Sex Bob-ombs be getting an encore? Scott Pilgrim vs. The World director Edgar Wright has revealed that he’s in the tentative stages of planning a new, possibly animated, project with the original material – though a big-screen sequel is unlikely.

“There’s some plans — and there’s nothing official yet — but there are some plans to revisit the material in an animation way,” Wright told EW. “We’ve been talking with [creator] Bryan [Lee O’Malley] and with [executive producer] Jared [LeBoff] for a while [about]: What if we did something with the books in anime form? It’s being discussed as we speak.”

For his part, O’Malley is also ruminating over picking up a pen and paper again and revisiting Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers, and the rest of the eclectic exes – both heroic and villainous – that populated that iconic, pop-culture infused world.

“I would like to revisit the characters [in comic form] and see what they’re up to. I sketched Scott early in the pandemic with a huge beard. I think that would be a funny image,” O’Malley teased.

But don’t get your hopes up about Scott Pilgrim vs. The World 2 coming to cinemas, and especially not a SPCU (Scott Pilgrim Cinematic Universe).

Star of the 2010 film, Michael Cera, said: “I don’t think a sequel is a reality. In my limited understanding of the film industry, when a movie doesn’t really explode at the box office, it’s hard for anybody to get behind a sequel.”

The movie, celebrating its 10th anniversary in August, may not get a follow-up, though it looks like the series is primed and ready to get a new lease of life very soon.

Check out everything coming your way this year with our movie release dates calendar.