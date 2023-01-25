Scarlet Witch, Storm, and Captain Marvel highlight Women's History Month variant covers

Marvel Comics will continue its tradition of celebrating Women's History Month with a new collection of variant covers depicting some of its highest-profile women superheroes.

The 2023 covers are illustrated by artists Peach Momoko (Bloodline), Carmen Carnero (Scarlet Witch), Ema Luppachino (Captain Marvel), Rickie Yagawa (Storm), and Aka (X-23/Wolverine), respectively.

Marvel Women's History Month variant cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Each of the five women characters spotlighted for Women's History Month are currently or will be featured in their own series and the variant covers will be published with an issue of that series.

Blade's daughter Bloodline debuted in 2022's Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men #1 and will star in her own limited series launching February 1 by her co-creators Danny Lore and Karen S. Darboe. Her Women's History Month cover will be for March 8's Bloodline: Daughter of Blade #2.

Also on March 8 is Scarlet Witch #3 by Steve Orlando and Carnero and X-23: Deadly Regenesis #1 by Erica Schultz and Edgar Salazar.

On March 15 is Captain Marvel #47 by writer Kelly Thompson and on March 22 is Storm & The Brotherhood of Mutants #2 by writer Al Ewing, part of the X-Men's Sins of Sinister crossover.

Scarlet Witch in particular has had her profile raised in recent weeks. In addition to starring in her first-ever solo limited series, she's being added to the roster of the Avengers when that title relaunches for the first time since she caused their destruction that led to the New Avengers era, the reverberations of which are still being felt in the Marvel Universe and MCU today.

Check out all five covers on our gallery below.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

