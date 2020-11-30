Save up to $150 on these Intel and AMD CPUs

If all this next-gen hype has served as a timely reminder that your PC could do with an upgrade, then today's Cyber Monday gaming deals seem like the perfect place to bag yourself some fresh parts at bargain prices. There are some serious deals around, whether you're looking for a truly Big Rig or just a slight upgrade to ensure you can keep up with the endless creep of technology.

First up is the Intel i7-9700K. While this 9th Generation CPU isn't completely up-to-date, it's still pretty competitive - I've personally been using an even older i7 for more than four years now, and I've had no problems with it. Whether you're looking for streaming, recording, or high-performance gaming, this could be exactly what you need at a very reasonable price.

Next up is the AMD Ryzen 3800XT. AMD's fastest ever 8-core processor, it'll support huge frame rates on some of the world's most popular games. And if you're looking to squeeze even more power out of your build, this CPU offers full overclocking support with a huge 36MB GameCache for even higher performance.

If you're really looking to push the boat out, however, check out the Intel Core i9-10850K. Down almost $140, this is a total bargain on some top-of-the-line tech that's part of Intel's 10th Generation. Like the AMD above, it's also overclockable, offering some almost terrifying speeds at a truly knock-down price.

CPU deals

9th Generation Intel i7-9700K| $409.99 $259.99 at Amazon

For competitive gaming without breaking the bank, Intel's last-gen i7 holds up surprisingly well. Perfect for streaming, recording, or just plain-and-simple gaming, it's very versatile, while a $150 discount certainly isn't to be sniffed at.

View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT| $399 $359 at Amazon

If you prefer AMD and are also prepared to spend a little more, the Ryzen 7 3800XT is not only AMD's fastest-ever 8-Core CPU, but it's also overclockable, perfect if you want to push your PC to the limit.

View Deal

10th Generation Intel i9-10850K| $539.94 $399.99 at Amazon

For those of you hoping to stay on the cutting edge of CPU technology, $140 off this 10th Generation Intel i9 will likely be pretty hard to beat. It won't turn up before Christmas, but if your New Year's Resolutions involve some seriously high-performance gaming, this is a very good way to get an early start.

View Deal

If you're looking for a new rig but don't fancy piecing it together yourself, you can always check out our list of Cyber Monday gaming PC deals.

Hunting down something to help supplement your new build? Take a look at these Cyber Monday gaming monitors and Cyber Monday Razer deals.