Save over $1,000 on this RTX 3080 gaming laptop in the Newegg Presidents Day sale

If you're on the hunt for a high-flying RTX 3080 gaming laptop deal in this weekend's Presidents Day sales, Newegg may have just the offer for you. There's a huge $1,050 discount on this RTX 3080 MSI Stealth right now, bringing the final price down to just $1,849 (with a $250 rebate).

To memory, the only time we saw a cheaper RTX 3080 laptop deal was during Black Friday when a similar model dropped down to $1,799 at Newegg. If you missed out back then, though, this is an excellent second chance.

There's plenty of power up for grabs under the hood with an i7-11800H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. That's all with a slimline Stealth form factor and an impressive 240Hz display to boot. What's more, you're also picking up a free copy of Dying Light here as well.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, but we're rounding up plenty more gaming laptop deals further down the page and running through the whole Dell Presidents Day sale as well.

MSI GS66 Stealth 15.6-inch gaming laptop | Dying Light 2 | $2,899 $1,849 (with $250 rebate) at Newegg

Save $1,050 - Newegg has a massive $1,050 discount on this MSI Stealth RTX 3080 machine when you take the $250 rebate into account. That's an excellent saving which brings us to within $50 of the cheapest price we've seen on an RTX 3080 configuration of this nature. Under the hood, you'll find an i7-11800H processor with 16GB RAM supporting it and a 1TB SSD.



