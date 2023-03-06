Save $500 on a Meta Quest Pro in this new Amazon deal

We're all aware of just how expensive VR can be to get into but from time to time, we get some decent deals worth shouting about. Meta has done just that today with a significant reduction applied to both the Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 2.

The first, and truly major discount, is the relatively new Meta Quest Pro. First launching in October last year at $1,499.99, you can now pick up the VR unit for $999.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon today. That's a huge $500 saving to be had, equivalent to a 33% cost reduction. This is a top-of-the-line model now cheaper than ever as yes, this is the lowest price we've ever seen the Meta Quest Pro at the retailer.

If you're after something a little bit cheaper, then the Meta Quest 2 is your perfect alternative at $429 (opens in new tab), which has been reduced by $70. That 13% deduction is particularly great as it takes it down to its original launch price before Meta (begrudgingly) decided to raise the cost in August 2022. We've been rounding up the best Meta Quest 2 deals and bundles for months, so believe us when we say it's been slim pickings. Not today, though!

Today's best Meta Quest deals

(opens in new tab) Meta Quest Pro | $1,499.99 $999.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $500 - Only releasing in October 2022, the Meta Quest Pro has been reduced by a sizable $500 (or 33%), now hitting its lowest-ever price. If you held off on launch, now is the time to jump on board.

(opens in new tab) Meta Quest 2 (256GB) | $499.99 $429.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - After receiving a price hike last year, it's great to see the Meta Quest 2 getting cut down by 13%. The cheapest we've ever seen is $388 at the retailer for instance but again, that was before the 2022 rise in cost.

We were big fans of both VR units, stating during our Meta Quest 2 review that "lessons have been learned as this refined take on the Meta Quest VR headset gives you more for less". We did, however, note that "sacrifices have been made, but it's an improvement on its predecessor in almost every sense."

(Image credit: Meta)

Aside from Meta, PSVR 2 recently launched at $549.99 , another great option if you already own a PlayStation 5. There's even a PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle that comes with the Horizon spinoff game for $599.99 .

