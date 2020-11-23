Save $50 on this Samsung 2TB SSD and give your PS4 or PC an upgrade

If you're looking to boost the internal storage on your PS4 or in your PC, you can't do much better than this SSD deal. Amazon is currently offering just shy of $50 off this 2TB, 2.5 inch SSD, bringing the final price down to $199.99. That's the lowest price ever on an even bigger version of our internal pick for the best PS4 SSD , and you'll save even more with 10% cash back if you have an Amazon Prime credit card - dropping your final price to about $180.

If you're not already familiar with the benefits of SSD storage technology, we wrote up a whole article running down finer points of SSD vs HDD. While PS5 uses a different form factor of SSD for its expandable memory, it's a lot easier to find good prices and high capacities on 2.5 inch internal drives.

Samsung 860 EVO 2TB SSD deal

Samsung 860 EVO 2TB SSD: $249.49 $199.99 at Amazon (save $49.50)

This SSD hits the sweet spot of high speed and high capacity, giving you more room to store games and media. This all-time low price on Amazon means it probably won't last long, so you'd better grab one if you want one.

The Samsung 860 EVO series is a solid choice, with manufacturer-rated read speeds of up to 550 MB/S and write speeds of up to 520 MB/S. It also includes a 5-year limited warranty, which will take care of you on the off chance that something goes wrong with your drive.

These early Black Friday deals are full of great savings on storage. If you want another, check out this discount on Samsung 2TB M.2 SSD drives , which drops the price by a cool $250.