This $250 2TB Samsung SSD is half price and an unmissable deal for Cyber Monday

As we move through the weekend there are a number of impressive Cyber Monday hard drive deals in the mix, but this is hands down one of the best we've seen so far. We all know that although they're gradually coming down in price, solid state drives are traditionally still quite expensive and not often given a sizeable discount, which is what makes this deal absolutely stand out for us – Amazon currently has the 2TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD for just $250!

Yes, you read that correctly, the 2TB SSD has been slashed to half price, and the 1TB SSD has an equally impressive $100 reduction. This makes either choice considerably more affordable, so if you're looking to build a Cyber Monday gaming PC or simply upgrade your existing rig then this should be high on your priorities list. The EVO range from Samsung is renowned as one of the best in the business, and with the 970 series you're getting peak price-to-performance.

Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD M.2 storage deal

Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD M.2 storage 2TB | $499.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Give your PC storage some additional space to breathe, and enjoy super fast loading times from this SSD stick made by a big name you can trust for reliability. This 50% discount is practically unheard of so it's unlikely you'll find anything better, and you should probably grab it while it lasts. Stock is already being delayed until December for shipping but it's definitely worth the wait, so if you're interested then make sure you don't miss out.View Deal

Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD M.2 storage 1TB | $249.99 $149.99 at Amazon

If you don't need to add a full 2TB of storage to your PC then this SSD stick is an even more affordable option, with an impressive $100 off. You know you can rely on Samsung to deliver as one of the best-known and most-trusted storage brands around, and the overall 5-star Amazon review score on these drives from over 12,000 ratings speaks for itself.View Deal

Although the 1TB version costs $100 less, and there's an even cheaper 500GB for $79.99 option if you really just need the bare minimum of space, it's the 2TB model that offers the best value while giving you more than enough storage for all of your games and files. You also get peace of mind when investing in a Samsung SSD, as they not only have a great track record for reliability but come with a very competitive five year warranty should the unexpected happen.

You really can't go wrong with these drives, and thanks to the $250 reduction the 2TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD is an unmissable deal. Whether you're looking to replace a smaller M.2 SSD, or upgrade your set up from a slower SATA hard drive, this is an excellent choice.

