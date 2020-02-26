Save $50 on this cheap Oculus Go deal and enjoy VR without a PC or tiresome cables

Heads up everyone, there's a cheap Oculus Go offer coming for your wallet. Walmart's slashed the cost of the 32GB and 64GB versions of the VR headset, bringing them down to their Black Friday prices - $149 for the 32GB model and $199 for the 64GB equivalent. That's a saving of $50 or so in both cases.

Unlike other PC-oriented headsets from the same brand, this cheap Oculus Go deal is for mobile devices (like the best gaming phone ). It allows you to watch shows and movies in state-of-the-art 3D on what Oculus calls the "littlest big screen", play VR mobile games, and meet up with friends in VR. Because you don't need a desktop computer to make it run either, it's also a fraction of the cost. Audio is built in too, and the controller is battery powered for maximum ease. And don't worry if you wear glasses; it comes with an Eyeglass Spacer as well.

Cheap Oculus Go

Oculus Go (32GB) | $149 at Walmart (save $50)

Get your hands on VR for a whole lot less with this cracking offer from Walmart. This is the best value offer for us as the extra $50 for an extra 32GB of storage seems a bit much. View Deal

Oculus Go (64GB) | $199 at Walmart (save $50)

Opt for the version of Oculus Go with more storage via this deal, now at its Black Friday price. It's quite the jump in price for the extra storage though to be honest.View Deal

More cheap Oculus Go deals:

Best Buy | Amazon

In terms of the difference between these two models, it's purely down to how much you can store on the device to take with you. The 32GB version will let you save approximately three HD movies, 10 games, and 20 apps. Alternatively, the 64GB alternative has enough room for seven HD movies, 20 games, and 40 apps.

The only thing to bear in mind would be the Oculus Go's requirement for an iPhone (iOS 10 or more) or Android (6.0 Marshmallow or higher) smartphone, not to mention the free Oculus App.