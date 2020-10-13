Save $420 on the excellent Razer Blade 15 Advanced model in this Prime Day laptop deal

We love the smell of Amazon Prime Day laptop deals in the morning/evening/whatever it is, and if you're interested in one of the best gaming laptops hoping then this Razer blade deal is for you. As part of today's Amazon Prime day deals, you can save big on the Razer Blade 15 Advanced model, getting $420 off a 2070 Super-powered machine.

Razer Blade sale: Save 20% on a Razer Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptops

The Blade 15 is the most commonly seen of Razer's excellent laptop range. You'll often see them labeled in two categories: Base and Advanced. This usually splits at a certain spec point, but it's almost more important to concentrate on the actual components within rather than the label attached to it. The Blade 15s have a perfect balance of size, components, power, display, design, and portability for its price; the greatest bang for buck value, let's say.

The Blade in question today is a 2020 Advanced model that comes with a 10th- generation Intel processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, a 2070 Super graphics card, and a 300Hz Full HD screen. Getting a massive 20% off this laptop is a rare thing and beans you can get premium-quality for less right now and a perfect laptop for play and work at the same time. This is desktop-level gaming performance that you can carry around.

For the full breakdown, check out the offer below, and remember you have to be an Amazon Prime member to get these deals.

Razer Blade sale

Razer Blade 15 | $2,600 $2079.99 at Amazon

With a 10th-generation Intel processor, a 20870 Super graphics card, a 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, a 300Hz (!) Full HD screen, this Razer blade kicks off the deals with a bang.View Deal

