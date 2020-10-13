Save $300 on the ASUS ZenBook Duo UX481 laptop made for multitasking this Amazon Prime Day

There are some truly great Amazon Prime Day laptop deals alongside all of the other Amazon Prime Day deals flying around right now, but this offer on the ASUS Zenbook Duo UX481 14-inch laptop is one of the best. If you've been holding off on investing in one, or you've been eyeing one up, this is well and truly your moment - there's been a hearty saving of $300 off the price tag.

ASUS ZenBook Duo UX481 (14-inch): $1,300 $999.99 on Amazon

The ZenBook Duo UX481 offers a considerable amount of power within an elegant design; you're getting an Intel Core i7-10510U processor and a 512GB PCIe SSD. That's pretty great going. It won't necessarily be one of the best gaming laptops, but it's very good nonetheless.

Made with multitasking in mind, it also features a matte ScreenPad Plus touch display that can be extended or split into windows or apps so you can lay it out to suit your needs. Along with the main 14-inch full HD Nano Edge touchscreen, it also comes with an inbuilt IR camera with facial recognition and Windows Hello sign-in support.

With its sleek look and agile display, it's sure to serve anyone with a busy schedule. The real icing on the cake is its Ergolift design, which is made to bring comfort and the optimal typing position for any lengthy writing sessions, as well as an optimized cooling system. Port-wise you're also getting HDMI and USB C connectivity, with Wifi 6 support.

If you're in the market for a laptop with a bit of a difference, this could just well be the one for you.

ASUS ZenBook Duo UX481 (14-inch) | $1,300 $999.99 on Amazon

This ZenBook deal is one of the best - you're getting 23% off a very powerful machine with a speedy i7 processor, a fast SSD, ErgoLift for a better typing position, and dual touchscreens.View Deal

Naturally, this isn't the only Prime Day sale worth taking notice of right now. The Amazon Prime Day TV deals are well worth checking out, for example! Don't forget about these cheap gaming laptop deals, either.

Looking out for more great deals? There are some cool offerings available with the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals.