Save $240 on this fancy AK Racing Master Series Premium gaming chair

The place you park your butt is important; besides improving posture, the best gaming chairs make those marathon gaming sessions a whole lot more comfortable than they’d otherwise be. As luck would have it, Best Buy has slashed the price of the AK Racing Masters Series Premium gaming chair by $240. That brings the cost down to just $259 . That’s a lot of chair for a bargain price, and AK Racing is one of the models we absolutely recommend.

It’s tempting not to spare much thought for what we’ll be sitting on when putting together a gaming setup, but this isn’t something you want to skimp on. Because you’ll be using your gaming chair for many hours to come (perhaps with one of the best gaming PCs ), it’s worth investing cash and getting the most comfortable seat possible. This particular model from AK Racing looks like a solid contender. As well as a hardy steel frame and stain-resistant PU leather, one of its key features is “high-density mold-shaping foam filling”. Sounds comfy. AK Racing also make a lot of noise about the Premium chair’s adjustability, meaning it can be fine-tuned to suit your preferences - for instance, it features ‘4D’ arm-rests that can be tweaked or removed entirely. The black color-scheme means it’d fit right into an office setting if you wanted to use it for work, too. Suffice to say, you could do a lot worse than this if you’re in the market for a new gaming chair.